Government To Reopen Amid Border Security Talks

(Fox) – President Trump has agreed to reopen the federal government while both sides still work on a bipartisan deal on border security.

As Trump made the announcement Friday afternoon he insisted that a wall is needed on the southern border.

“Every career border patrol agent I have spoken with has told me that walls work, they do work, no matter where you go they work.”

The government will reopen until February 15th.

It will buy both sides some time to go back to the negotiating table on whether to fund a wall along the U.S. – Mexico border.

Friday was day 35 of the partial government shutdown.