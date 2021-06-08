Governor: 200,000 Doses of Johnson & Johnson Expiring Soon
(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio has 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnston coronavirus vaccine that expires in a little over two weeks.
So, Governor Mike DeWine is urging vaccine providers to find ways to use the one-shot doses.
The state at this time has no options for sending the vaccine to any other state or country.
The governor tells the unvaccinated that “the time to act is now”.