Governor Addresses High Hospitalization Numbers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Bringing in medical experts from the Ohio National Guard and out of state.
That starts Monday in Ohio’s hospitals, where the governor is addressing the highest COVID hospitalization figures since the pandemic started.
The governor said Friday that a thousand EMTs and nurses are going to hospitals, with 150 to facilities in Canton, Wooster and Akron.
And a health care staffing company is working to import more nurses and professionals.