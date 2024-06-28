News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Governor Addresses Mass Shootings, Kids With Guns

By Jim Michaels
June 28, 2024 8:38AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gun violence continues to increase.

This, as the governor continues to ask for help from the legislature, especially when it comes to repeat violent offenders.

Mike DeWine is especially concerned that young children have guns, and he thinks they need more positive things to do.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 25 mass shootings in Ohio since January of last year.

