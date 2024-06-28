Governor Addresses Mass Shootings, Kids With Guns

FILE – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio lawmakers gathered Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a rare special session called by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden appears on the state’s fall ballot. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gun violence continues to increase.

This, as the governor continues to ask for help from the legislature, especially when it comes to repeat violent offenders.

Mike DeWine is especially concerned that young children have guns, and he thinks they need more positive things to do.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 25 mass shootings in Ohio since January of last year.