Governor Addressing State on Rising Virus Numbers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine, addressing the state on coronavirus Wednesday afternoon at 5:30, in place of Tuesday’s regular media briefing.
The governor had indicated last week that some new plans were in the works, as the numbers continue rising.
Both the state and Stark County set daily case records Tuesday, with over 6500 in Ohio and 214 locally.
There were also 386 new hospitalizations across the state.
