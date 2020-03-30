      Breaking News
Governor: Battelle Given OK to Fully Roll Out N-95 Mask Cleaning Equipment

Jim Michaels
Mar 30, 2020 @ 5:04am
Battelle Memorial Institute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine’s office says they have been given full FDA approval for equipment used to clean and reuse N-95.

He had gotten a partial OK early Sunday, then contacted the president in hopes of ramping up to 80,000 masks per machine per day.

The governor was frustrated enough with the initial approval to call the president, who pledged to help.

The equipment is made by the non-profit Battelle Institute in Columbus, which is ready to go in a couple of states including Ohio.

