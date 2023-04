WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program has nearly $50 million being made available for jail construction projects.

And some of that money ends up in our backyard.

In fact, Governor Mike DeWine will visit the Wayne County Jail on Friday.

It is receiving $15 million to upgrade and add on to the Wooster lockup.

Also, the Carroll County Jail is getting $227,000 for a security upgrade.