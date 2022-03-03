Governor Checks for Russian Business Connections, Rep Introduces Legislation Supporting Ukraine
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine checked, and he says the state has no active contracts with Russian-owned businesses.
He also wants state pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets.
He calls the war an “unconscionable invasion” of Ukraine.
State Rep Bill Roemer from Richfield has co-introduced a resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine.
He was born in Parma.