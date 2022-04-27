Governor Comes to Downtown Canton, Other Cities With Cleanup Grant Money
Governor Mike DeWine in front of the shuttered Westinghouse building in mansfield on April 26, 2022. (Courtesy governor's office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine came to Canton on Tuesday, and he didn’t come empty-handed.
As part of $60 million for 78 statewide cleanup projects, the downtown Renkert Building received a $3.4 million grant for removal of asbestos materials.
The plan by developers is to convert the ten-story, 108-year-old building into a 92-room extended-stay hotel.
The governor made the announcement across the street in front of Centennial Plaza.
The Century Plaza Hotel group that is renovating the building revealed at Tuesday’s press conference that the hotel will be a Marriott property.
They also say there’s no timeline in place for getting the project done, at this time.
The governor was also in Mansfield, where $3 million goes for removal of peteroleum tanks and other hazardous material from a former Westinghouse appliance plant.