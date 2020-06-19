      Breaking News
Arrest Warrants Issued in Connection with Na’kia Crawford Murder

Governor: COVID Numbers Rising in 5 SW Ohio Counties

Jim Michaels
Jun 19, 2020 @ 3:04am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s coronavirus new-case numbers are generally on a downward slide, but Governor Mike DeWine is concerned about five counties from Cincinnati to Dayton and Springfield that are seeing what he calls “worrisome trend lines”.

The counties are Hamilton, Warren, Montgomery, Clark and Greene.

He’s asking for more testing help from the National Guard, making more testing available in those zip codes where the virus numbers are rising.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon