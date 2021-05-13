      Weather Alert

DeWine Cutting Off $300 Federal Unemployment Checks Next Month

Jim Michaels
May 13, 2021 @ 7:09pm
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is joining at least five other states in turning down that extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits starting in just over a month.

Governor Mike DeWine in a media briefing Thursday said the additional money is discouraging people from seeking work.

He also says they were helpful when people couldn’t work because of the virus, but that has change with the vaccine.

The governor says the payments will not end until June 26th, giving the unemployed time to get vaccinated.

