Governor: ‘Decent Chance’ for a Fall Buckeye Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day celebrates after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine provided some hope for a possible Big Ten and Buckeye football season this Fall.
He says he spoke to Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith on Tuesday, concluding in DeWine’s words that “there’s a decent chance for a season”.
Legislators from several states are also urging the league to reconsider.
And President Trump spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on the possibility.
Ohio State did vote in favor of playing when the league’s schools voted, but only Nebraska and Iowa joined them.