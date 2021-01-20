Governor Defends Decision to Bring in Guard, Close Statehouse
Protestors carry signs outside the Ohio Statehouse Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine defended his decision to secure state buildings and bring in the National Guard, despite a small and peaceful armed protest Sunday at the Statehouse.
The governor in his media briefing says a large contingent of law enforcement always means less violence.
The governor says other governors made similar decisions.
He’s hopeful Inauguration Day will be peaceful as well.