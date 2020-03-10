Governor DeWine Advises No Spectators for Indoor Sporting Events, Remote College Classes Due to COVID-19
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earlier this afternoon Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus following the news of three cases of the coronavirus being diagnosed in Cuyahoga County.
Below is a layout of the recommendations Governor DeWine made to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading throughout Ohio.
Higher Education
Governor DeWine asked that all public and private colleges and universities in Ohio to do the following:
- Screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships
- eliminate international travel
- cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings
- move toward online/remote learning
Colleges who have canceled classes or moved to online classes include: Ohio State, Akron, John Carroll University, Kent State and Otterbein University.
Elementary through high school schools are not recomended to close. However, Governor DeWine says schools should be prepared in case they do close in the future, and parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids.
Athletics
Governor DeWine asks that no indoor events with more than 1,000 people be held. Attendance should be limited to the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game. DeWine said that as of now, outdoor events can continue but should still be considered risky.
The Governor said he has spoken with the two professional sports teams who are play inside indoor venues (The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Columbus Blue Jackets) and says it is upon them to choose how they take action.
The OHSAA announced after DeWine’s press conference that the state tournaments will continue with limited spectators.
Religious Institutions
Governor DeWine asks that religious institutions please consider limiting practices that could cause spread of germs. If you are in an at-risk group, the Governor DeWine advises that you think about staying home.
Nursing Homes
Governor DeWine asks nursing homes to screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there.
Prisons
The State of Ohio has ended prison visitation for the time being. Entrance to the Ohio’s prisons will be restricted. Those who visit will have their temperatures checked.
Latest COVID-19 Data in Ohio
- Three people confirmed
- 15 under investigation
- 14 tested negative
Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health says the ODH expects the number of cases to go up in the immediate future.