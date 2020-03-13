Governor DeWine Speaks About COVID-19 on Canton’s Morning News
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The last few days have been hectic for many, but perhaps no one has had more of a chaotic time this week than Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
After having press-conferences in each of the past three days, the Governor continues to speak throughout the Buckeye state, explaining the basics of the coronavirus and what went behind the measures that have been taken.
This morning, Governor DeWine joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News where he went into greater detail about the banning of mass gatherings, the extended spring break for K-12 schools in Ohio and much more.
Check out their full conversation in the video below.