Governor DeWine: ‘We Have a Moral Imperative’ Getting Vaccine Out
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a coronavirus update on Dec.17, 2020. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine, expressing frustration at Wednesday’s media briefing over the slow rate of coronavirus vaccine immunizations in the state.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state and Stark County were still under one-percent of their respective populations vaccinated.
And that’s just the first dose.
He is calling on hospitals to get their doses into arms within 24 hours of receiving it, and report back to the state on that.
Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine had been delivered in Ohio, but less than 20-percent of it administered, Governor Mike DeWine is looking at ways to speed things up.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 94,000 people getting the vaccine; 3200 out of Stark County.