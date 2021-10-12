      Weather Alert

Governor Does Amazon Reveal on 1480 WHBC, Says Company Likes Ohio

Jim Michaels
Oct 12, 2021 @ 2:12pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor’s office issued a press release regarding the new Amazon fulfillment center in Canton.

It indicates that the company has invested more than $12 billion in the state since 2010, while creating 41,000 jobs.

The company chose Canton, even with fulfillment centers already in Akron and the Cleveland area.

Even before that press release was issued Tuesday morning, Governor DeWine told listeners to Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC that the new center was coming.

The press release indicates the thousand jobs will pay an average starting wage of $18 an hour.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case
UPDATE: Suspect in Shooting of State Trooper Near Findlay Arrested
Elderly Couple Dead in North Canton in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Kent State Prof: Annoying 'Crane Flies' Won't Be Around For Long
Connect With Us Listen To Us On