Governor Focuses on 2 Major Initiatives in 2023

With First Lady Fran DeWine looking on, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing executive orders on January 8, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Educating Ohio’s young people has been a focus of the DeWine administration this year.

With the governor working on several initiatives to get young people reading.

These include a scientific approach to reading in the classroom, in hopes of improving 3rd grade proficiency scores.

There’s also the state’s association with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

First Lady Fran DeWine has been a major part of that program.

And the governor says there’s still time to accomplish a goal set out by President Kennedy back in the 1960s to bring quality mental health services to every community in the state