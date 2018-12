(ONN) – State workers in Ohio are once again protected from discrimination based on gender identity.

Governor Kasich signed an executive order revising Ohio’s anti-discrimination policy.

This is a change of tune for Kasich. After he entered office in 2011, he revised the anti-discrimination policy to remove gender identity.

It was originally added by Democrat Governor Ted Strickland in 2007.

Kasich leaves office on January 13th.