Governor: Keep Guard Up as Virus Numbers Are Up

Jim Michaels
Oct 21, 2020 @ 4:23am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If it’s a numbers game, Ohio is losing right now.

Plenty of coronavirus figures are going the wrong way, like 2,015 new cases and over 1,100 people actively hospitalized, the most since July.

Stark County had 64 new cases in Tuesday’s report.

The state’s number of total cases is now over 185,000.

Still, Governor Mike DeWine remains positive.

He says Ohioans beat two previous surges down, and they can do it again.

The test positivity rate has been up around 5-percent.

