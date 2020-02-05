      Weather Alert

Governor, Lawsuit Impacting Needed EdChoice Changes

Jim Michaels
Feb 5, 2020 @ 5:23am
Books on desk in library at the elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine meets with legislative leaders this week, hoping to come up with a solution for the EdChoice issue.

The House and Senate could not agree on how to change a new set of rules that brings in another 700 schools where students are eligible for vouchers.

They chose instead to delay the effective date of that change by two months.

A group made up of parents, private schools and conservative organizations has gone to court.

