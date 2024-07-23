Governor, Legislature Designate 85 Miles of Highway to History-Making Veteran

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine yesterday honored a prominent Black military veteran.

He signed a bill creating the Brigadier General Charles Young Memorial Corridor along 85 miles of state routes from Wilberforce Ohio to the Ohio River at Ripley Ohio.

General Young was only the third man of African-American heritage to graduate from West Point, and was the highest ranking such officer in the Army when he died in 1922.

Young served with the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.

There’s already a national monument in Wilberforce.