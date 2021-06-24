Governor: Let’s Try to Vaccinate Another 900,000 Medicaid Recipients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – One population in Ohio with a vaccination rate lower than the rest of the population: Medicaid recipients.
That has Governor Mike DeWine pushing the association that oversees the six healthcare plans that serve Medicaid patients to vaccinate another 900,000 people.
Yhey plan to do that by offering financial incentives to doctors and pharmacies to schedule more vaccinations.
They’re also working on transportation issues.