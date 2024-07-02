Governor Makes Capital Budget Official, Local Project List

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, flanked by state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, signs Ohio’s transportation budget into law at the statehouse, Friday, March 31, 2023, in in Columbus, Ohio. The measure includes railway safety provisions in response to February’s East Palestine train derailment and toxic chemical spill. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He has signed on the dotted line.

The state’s $4.2 million two-year capital budget is now law, and building projects at state-owned buildings in cities, state parks and at universities can move forward.

The bill also includes that onetime $700 million “super duper” funding for pet county projects across the state.

Besides the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village, the three local state reps say that among dozens of local projects, money is going to oil and gas job training at Stark State College, and to the Akron Canton Airport.

Here’s the local project list from Reps Jim Thomas, Reggie Stoltzfus and Scott Oelslager:

$9.76 million to support the Hall of Fame Village, creating a unique experience for football fans of all ages;

$7 million to modernize the Pro Football Hall of Fame, promoting the players and the history of the gridiron;

$3.2 million to expand the Akron-Canton Airport, boosting economic opportunities;

$400,000 to purchase equipment for oil and natural gas job training at Stark State, providing opportunities for students to advance their skills;

$300,000 to expand the Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, uplifting the arts in Northeast Ohio;

$300,000 to restore the Massillon Park Stream and Pond, ensuring longevity of critical water infrastructure;

$250,000 to renovate a portion of the Massillon Residential Addiction Recovery Campus, supporting those who are on the path to recovery from addiction;

$250,000 to repair the Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter, maintaining a safe space for victims of domestic violence;

$250,000 to revitalize the Alliance YWCA Headquarters, supporting women throughout the community;

$250,000 to enhance the Canal Fulton Community Park, encouraging outdoor community recreation;

$250,000 to upgrade the Legacy Park Amphitheater, boosting tourism and creating a space for community engagement;

$250,000 to make improvements to the Canton Memorial Civic Center, uplifting the tourism and entertainment industries in Canton and the surrounding area;

$250,000 to rehabilitate the Faircrest Park, preserving infrastructure for the enjoyment of generations to come;

$250,000 to improve Metzger Park, fostering opportunities for community members to engage in outdoor recreation and enjoy Ohio’s natural beauty;

$250,000 to renovate the First Ladies National Historic Site, upholding Ohio and American history and highlighting the accomplishments of the nation’s First Ladies;

$250,000 to rebuild the Jackson Township Park Athletic Fields, promoting community sportsmanship;

$250,000 to improve the Fasnacht Park, fostering opportunities for community members to engage in outdoor recreation and enjoy Ohio’s natural beauty;

$200,000 to construct a multipurpose building at Whispering Grace Horses and Freedom Farm, increasing mentorship and outreach opportunities;

$200,000 to modernize the Canton Palace Theatre, addressing critical infrastructure needs and ensuring accessibility to all Ohioans;

$200,000 to build the Canton EN-RICH-MENT Arts Education Center, providing opportunities for students to explore fields in the art industry;

$180,000 to improve the Silver Park Ice Rink and Memorial Park Splash Pad, fostering opportunities for fun and enjoyment;

$175,000 to develop the Canton Domestic Violence Shelter, maintaining a safe space for victims of domestic violence;

$175,000 to enhance the Hartville Quail Hollow Park, encouraging outdoor community recreation;

$150,000 to update the McKinley Presidential Museum, preserving Ohio and United States history;

$150,000 to renovate the Canton Total Living Center, ensuring vulnerable Ohioans continue to receive critical resources such as groceries and laundry services;

$150,000 to establish the Osnaburg Township Community Park, fostering opportunities for community members engage in outdoor recreation and enjoy Ohio’s natural beauty;

$150,000 to develop the Pegasus Farm Education and Wellness Center, prioritizing veteran health and well-being;

$150,000 to construct a park for at-risk children as an extension of the J. Babe Stern Community Center, ensuring every Ohio child has a safe place to play and have fun;

$100,000 to enhance the Lawrence Township Park, encouraging outdoor community recreation;

$75,000 to renovate a portion of the Massillon Museum, honoring community history;

$50,000 to support the Canton Museum of Art, uplifting the arts in Northeast Ohio;

$50,000 to upgrade the Serving Area Military (SAM) Center, supporting Ohio veterans by ensuring access to critical resources;

$30,000 to rehabilitate the Genoa One Room School, preserving a piece of community history for generations to come;

$20,000 to rehabilitate the Jackson Township One Room School, preserving a piece of community history for generations to come;

$15,000 to provide a sound system for Louisville Second Friday events, enhancing the experience for community members; and

$10,000 to modernize technology and other equipment for the Jewish Community of Canton, generating efficiency in competing everyday tasks.