Governor Makes Numerous Recommendations to Prevent Spread of COVID-19
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr Amy Acton and Governor Mike DeWine. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saying “we need to get this right”, Governor Mike DeWine is passing along a number of recommendations from a group of medical experts he is consulting with daily, as to how to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio.
The governor Tuesday told public and private colleges that they should move to remote learning.
Some are already making such moves.
He is also asking nursing homes to screen visitors, and prohibiting visitation at prison facilities.
The governor also told athletic directors and professional team owners in the state that they should not permit spectators into indoor events, though the events themselves can continue.
The OHSAA has already instituted a new ticket policy.
Major League Baseball would not seem to be impacted at this time, but the governor also pointed to street parties, parades and even those scenes inside bars where people are in close contact watching sporting events, saying people generally want to stay away from crowded places.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr Amy Acton telling that news conference Tuesday that she suspects we already have community spread of the virus in Ohio.
She says that’s why it’s important to keep yourself safe, because if you come down with it, 2 to 3 others are impacted.
The Coronavirus Hotline at 833-4ASK-ODH was getting a hundred calls an hour Tuesday.
You can also visit the state’s website.