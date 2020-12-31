      Weather Alert

Governor Makes Schools Guidance Change, Extends Curfew

Jim Michaels
Dec 31, 2020 @ 4:39am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine has changed the state’s guidance on cases in schools.

The governor says students wearing masks even within six feet of a person who turns out to be infected do not need to quarantine.

The stricter quarantining done earlier was a problem for school districts.

He pointed to two research studies indicating schools are one of the safest places to be.

Also, DeWine extended the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for three more weeks.

