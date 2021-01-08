Governor on Capitol Takeover: ‘Attack on Constitution’
Governor Mike DeWine (WHBC News)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine spent the first 18 minutes of his Thursday media briefing addressing the riot at the Capitol building during the certification of the Electoral College results.
He called it a horrible day, calling it an attack on the Constitution.
DeWine believes it’s a lack of faith by many Americans, and it takes faith for the American Democratic system to work correctly.