Governor on HB 616: Sex Education, Gender Identity Issues Best Addressed at Home
Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State speech on March 23, 2022.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bill introduced last week has school students objecting, with the governor not exactly saying he supports it.
House Bill 616 would prevent the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.
In grades 4 though 12, such instruction would need to be “age appropriate”.
Governor Mike DeWine says those issues do need to be addressed at home first.
The bill also disallows the teaching of so-called “critical race theory”.
Students at a high school in Hilliard near Columbus walked out of class over the issue.