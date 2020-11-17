Governor Ordering 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Curfew Starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The exceptions should become clearer once the order is issued, but Governor Mike DeWine is telling retail businesses they must close for the overnight hours starting Thursday, as part of a statewide curfew to slow the spread of coronavirus.
He wants people at home and not congregating as well between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for 21 days, again starting Thursday night.
Some essential businesses like pharmacies will be able to remain open.
The governor indicates this will take the place of any plan to close bars and restaurants, for now.