Governor Pulls Off Mask, Other Requirements in 3 Weeks, Offers Vaccine Enticements
Governor Mike DeWine at April 13, 2021 media briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is lifting Ohio’s health orders effective in three weeks, saying everyone either has gotten the vaccine or has easy access to it.
The governor pointed to the “cases per 100,000 for 2 weeks” figure which is now down to 123, but he isn’t waiting until the number drops to 50 to pull mask and other requirements, except in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The effective date is June 2.
He says with the vaccine that “everyone can now control their own health and destiny”.
The governor also announced several enticements to get people vaccinated.
There will be a Vaxamillions drawing on five Wednesdays among those vaccinated.
The first drawing is May 26.
The five winners will each get a million dollars, with money paid out of federal pandemic funding.
And, for those under 18, DeWine will offer a series of 4-year scholarships including room and board to any state university in a separate Wednesday drawing.
There will also be five of those winners.
More details on those “contests” are coming next week.