Governor Pushes ‘Hands-Free Ohio’ Legislation
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine is getting behind a bill in the Senate that would make use of any electronic device while driving a primary offense…
The governor says he will sign the “Hands-Free Ohio” bill when the legislature passes it.
The legislation prohibits talking on a phone, texting, or any other such activity behind the wheel.
In traffic crashes where there is death or injury, the driver would face penalties similar to those for an impaired driver.