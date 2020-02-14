      Weather Alert

Governor Pushes ‘Hands-Free Ohio’ Legislation

Jim Michaels
Feb 14, 2020 @ 8:50am
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor DeWine is getting behind a bill in the Senate that would make use of any electronic device while driving a primary offense…

The governor says he will sign the “Hands-Free Ohio” bill when the legislature passes it.

The legislation prohibits talking on a phone, texting, or any other such activity behind the wheel.

In traffic crashes where there is death or injury, the driver would face penalties similar to those for an impaired driver.

