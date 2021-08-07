Governor Returns With COVID Update, Pushes Shots
Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine held his first press conference on coronavirus in some time on Friday.
This, after going for a year holding at least a weekly media update.
He mainly stressed the need for residents of the state to get the COVID shot.
He says there are two groups of people, one vaccinated, and one not.
The governor says 58-percent of those 12-and-over are fully vaccinated.
But he says that’s not good enough for the Delta variant of the virus.
DeWine hints at another statewide enticement to increase the vaccination count.
This, while also encouraging and offering potential assistance to local health departments doing the same.