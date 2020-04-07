Governor Sending Guard to Columbiana Federal Prison With Illnesses There
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is sending the Ohio National Guard to the Federal Correctional Institution at Elkton in Columbiana County, where seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three of them have died.
Dozens of other inmates are showing symptoms.
26 Guard members without weapons will assist in the infirmary where health workers are overwhelmed, according to the governor.
The federal Bureau of Prisons is sending more help.
And U.S. Senator Rob Portman says the Bureau of Prisons has agreed not to send any new inmates to FCI Elkton for the time being.