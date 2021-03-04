Governor Sets Per Capita Case Figure for Health Orders to be Dropped
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly coronavirus briefing on Jan. 5, 2021 (Ohio Channel)
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With coronavirus case numbers continuing to drop, Governor Mike DeWine set a goal at which the state will drop all health orders now in place.
He says when the number of cases falls under 50 per 100,000 for two straight weeks, the orders will come down.
That incidence figure was as high as 730 in December.
The most recent figure is 179 cases per 100,000.
DeWine says victory over the virus is in sight, though concerns about the virus variant remain.
He says we must remain on offense, with our best weapon being the vaccine.