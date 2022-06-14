Governor Signs Gun Bill, Talks About It, Whaley Reacts
(Left): Nan Whaley, courtesy of nanwhaley.com
(Right): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks with reporters outside of his polling place after voting in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine Monday signed the bill significantly reducing the amount of training needed for a school employee to carry a weapon on school grounds.
But don’t look for a lot of school buildings to have armed staff.
The governor says schools that have Resource Officers are generally not choosing that option.
Each school board must decide if armed staff is right for them.
DeWine says the state will require all 24 hours of training, and districts can elect to add more hours.
The state’s School Safety Center will also see an additional $6 million to add staff and create a Crisis Division.
The governor signed that bill the same day that the state’s new concealed weapon law took effect.
Training and a permit are no longer required.
His November Democratic opponent Nan Whaley says Mike DeWine has now made Ohio less safe.