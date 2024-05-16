Governor Signs Student Cell Phone Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Public school districts in Ohio must adopt policies regarding student use of cell phones.

That’s the crux of a bill signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday.

A district can adopt its own policy, but there’s also a model that has been created by the Department of Education and Workforce.

The idea is to limit cell phone use during school hours and reduce the distractions created by phones.

But there’s recognition that phones can be used in a lesson plan or for health reasons.