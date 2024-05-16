News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Governor Signs Student Cell Phone Law

By Jim Michaels
May 16, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Share
Governor Signs Student Cell Phone Law
Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Public school districts in Ohio must adopt policies regarding student use of cell phones.

That’s the crux of a bill signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday.

A district can adopt its own policy, but there’s also a model that has been created by the Department of Education and Workforce.

The idea is to limit cell phone use during school hours and reduce the distractions created by phones.

But there’s recognition that phones can be used in a lesson plan or for health reasons.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Shot by Troopers, Deputy in Dover Identified
3

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Akron After-Hours Bar
4

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
5

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon