Governor Speaking to State University Presidents on Hazing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is speaking to the presidents of all state universities on Tuesday about the apparent hazing incident that took the life of a Bowling Green State student last week.
DeWine says he wants Ohio to become a hazing free state.
Sophomore Stone Foltz was removed from life support over the weekend following an event involving alcohol during the week.
All Greek life activities at BGSU are on hold for now.