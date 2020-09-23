      Weather Alert

Governor: State Comes Up with Quick Fix for Benefits-Associated Voter Registration Glitch

Jim Michaels
Sep 23, 2020 @ 5:40am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hoping to avoid even the appearance of voter impropriety, Governor Mike DeWine says the state has rectified a problem discovered in its Ohio Benefits section.

59,000 Medicaid and other benefits recipients who recently clicked “yes” on an online option to receive voter registration materials did not get them, so 59,000 applications went in the mail last week.

That’s even though 19,000 of the 59,000 were determined to already be registered voters.

The cause was a computer issue.

