Governor Takes Action on Two Controversial Abortion Bills

(WHBC) – Governor Kasich signed one abortion bill into law on Friday and vetoed another.

The Republican vetoed the anti-abortion ‘heartbeat bill’, saying Ohio would be on the losing end of a Supreme Court battle and taxpayers would be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for pro-choice activists’ lawyers.

And considering those factors, he said the veto is in the public interest.

His full veto message is below.

As governor I have worked hard to strengthen Ohio’s protections for the sanctity of human life, and I have a deep respect for my fellow members of the pro-life community and their ongoing efforts in defense of unborn life. However, the central provision of Sub. H.B. 258, that an abortion cannot be performed if a heartbeat has been detected in the unborn child, is contrary to the Supreme Court of the United States’ current rulings on abortion. Because the lower federal courts are bound to follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s precedents on abortion, Sub. H.B. 258 will likely be struck down as unconstitutional. The State of Ohio will be the losing party in that lawsuit and, as the losing party, the State of Ohio will be forced to pay hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to cover the legal fees for the pro-choice activists’ lawyers. Therefore, this veto is in the public interest.

If signed into the law, the bill would have banned abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

Kasich did sign into law a bill that outlaws abortions performed by dilation and evacuation, a common second trimester abortion procedure.

Lawmakers will return to Columbus after Christmas to look at overriding some of Kasich’s vetoes.

It’s not unclear whether they will have enough votes to override the governor’s veto of the heartbeat bill.