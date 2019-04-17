Governor Talks Dangers Of Teens Vaping

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday doubled-down on his proposal to increase the tobacco-purchasing age from 18 to 21 in Ohio.

DeWine stood with health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to better explain some of the risks e-cigarettes pose to teens.

He says many teens have no idea what they’re doing.

“What we’re talking about is young people, many of whom have no idea that what they’re using has nicotine, and if they do know it has nicotine they have no idea how addictive nicotine is.”

He said raising the age would drastically reduce the number of people who become addicted to nicotine

“The overwhelming data shows that if someone gets to be the age of 21 and have not become nicotine addicted, the odds are overwhelming that it will never happen in their lifetime.”

Ohio would join 11 states which have already passed that measure.

A recent study by the national youth tobacco survey says the number of high school students vaping increased by 78 percent last year.