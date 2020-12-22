Governor to Schools: Consider Weeklong Delay for Restart
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a coronavirus update on Dec.17, 2020. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine is telling school districts in the state that it might be wise to delay the restart of classes for a week in January, with the possibility that mingling of families could bring more virus into the schools.
He says school districts could either extend Christmas vacation or go full-virtual for a week.
Some are already planning to do that.