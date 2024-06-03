News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Governor to Sign Bill Giving Biden Timely Access to November Ballot

By Jim Michaels
June 3, 2024 8:55AM EDT
FILE – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio lawmakers gathered Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a rare special session called by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden appears on the state’s fall ballot. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine will get what he wanted, and he’ll sign it:

A bill passed by the legislature that moves the November ballot certification date for candidates to September 1 this year.

That’ll follow the Democratic National Convention where President Biden is expected to be renominated.

A companion bill prohibits noncitizens from giving money to statewide campaigns.

The Senate passed the bills on Friday.

The Democratic National Committee actually came up with the first “fix” to the “Biden on the ballot” issue.

