Governor Touts Economic Successes, Points Out Future Needs in ‘State of State’ Address
Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State speech on March 23, 2022.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine pointed to achievements and challenges in his State of the State address Wednesday, the first one since 2019.
He talked about the economy and a cut in taxes, even as the pandemic raged.
He also saluted health care professionals, teachers, the Ohio National Guard and others for their work during the worst of COVID-19.
“Now is the time to seize our Ohio moment” was his theme.
Everyone stood when he said the state was not going to defund police.
But he also says more needs to be done in the areas of mental health, opportunities for children, and more..