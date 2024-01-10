News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Governor Unhappy With Court Decision Stopping Social Media Act

By Jim Michaels
January 10, 2024 7:11AM EST
FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lobbying group representing TikTok and other tech companies has obtained a temporary restraining order against Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act.

They’re also looking for a preliminary injunction in the case.

The new law that was to take effect next Monday.

It mandates those social media companies to obtain parental consent before a child under 16 opens an account.

Both the governor and lieutenant governor who favored the bill reacted.

Governor Mike DeWine, saying he’s disappointed, pointing out the negative effects these sites and apps have on mental health for young people.

Lt Governor Jon Husted, calling the companies disingenuous for participating in the process, then going to court.

