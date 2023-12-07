Governor Urges House to Approve Senate-Passed Changes to Marijuana Law

FILE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine encouraged passage of the Senate Bill in a hastily-called news conference Wednesday afternoon.

He says the people have spoken, but there’s also an obligation to make sure recreational marijuana works in Ohio.

He’s concerned about fentanyl and pesticides in unregulated marijuana.

Also, there’s concern about children being exposed to the smoke.

It’s hoped passage of the law will deter any significant growth in black market sales.

The governor also calls the $280 million being raised annually in taxes the “sweet spot”.

That is, bringing in more money for programs that will be impacted by marijuana use, while still keeping prices down.