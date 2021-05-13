Governor: Vaccinations for Ages 12+ Can Start Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Children ages 12 and up are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccination starting Thursday.
The go-to location would be the Stark County Health Department, since they are one of the few providers with the Pfizer vaccine.
You’ll want to make an appointment for your child at the armor vax website.
A reminder that minors must be accompanied by an adult to get their vaccination.
Here’s more info from the health department:
The parent or legal guardian must sign a consent form upon checking in at the clinics.
Also, those that do not have access to a computer, internet or who have difficulty using ArmorVax may still call the registration phone line at 330.451.1681 to schedule an appointment.
Once scheduled, residents should show up at their scheduled time with their driver’s license and health insurance card.
Those without insurance will still receive their vaccination.
Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the first dose clinic.
Individuals can also register for any of our clinics at the Whipple-Dale Centre through ArmorVax.com or through the mobile app for Apple and Android devices.