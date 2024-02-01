Governor’s School Bus Safety Group: 17 Recommendations, No Mandatory Seat Belts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports, in a break from members of his party who championed the legislation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine put together a School Bus Safety Working Group just after the start of the school year, with several crashes in Stark County and a deadly accident near Springfield.

Wednesday, that group produced 17 recommendations the governor and legislature can act upon, though mandating seat belts aboard buses was not one of them.

They do recommend creating a funding mechanism for districts that might want to add safety belts to their buses.

The group also recommends more consistent training across the state for drivers.

They also want enhanced penalties for drivers who violate bus-related traffic laws.