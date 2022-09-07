Grand Jury Decides Not to Indict in Officer-Involved Canton Shooting Death

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent session of the Stark County Grand Jury has decided not to indict Canton Police Officer Robert Huber in the January 1 shooting death of 46-year-old James Williams.

You’ll recall he’s the Canton man who was firing a high-powered rifle in the air on his fenced-in back porch.

County Prosecutor Kyle Stone told an afternoon press conference on Wednesday that the grand jury was presented a number of felony and misdemeanor options, but came back with a no-bill in the case.

Officer Huber was responding to a shots fired call when he observed the gunfire at the house on 10th Street SW and shot through the fence, killing Williams,