GRAND JURY DECISION: Yost Explains BCI Role

By Jim Michaels
September 9, 2022 5:30AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attorney General David Yost, explaining BCI’s role in the investigation of the shooting death of James Williams.

They typically act as a third party, interviewing the officer involved and another one with pertinent information.

They evaluate the training and personnel records of the officer and process the crime scene.

That information is turned over to the grand jury, without comment.

Yost, calling every deadly use of force “a tragedy”.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone explained Wednesday that the presentation of that evidence to the grand jury was delayed so that all those involved could testify over a two-day period.

