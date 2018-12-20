Grand Jury Indicts Man on Arson Charge

(WHBC) – A 19-year-old from Canton has been indicted on a charge of arson, after allegedly setting a woman’s car on fire.

A Stark County grand jury handed down the indictment against Jackub Criss Matyi on Thursday.

The 19-year-old is accused of setting the car on fire in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue SW in July.

The car was burning next to an apartment building where several families lived.

Firefighters put the fire out before it could spread to any structures, but the fire did damage another nearby vehicle.

The arson charge Matyi is facing is a 4th degree felony.

His arraignment is set for Friday.